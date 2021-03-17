(Video) All 32 of Patson Daka’s goals & assists this season – This is why Liverpool want potential Zambian superstar

Patson Daka is a young striker who really excites us.

He’s only 22-years-old but already has 32 goals and assists combined this season for Rb Salzburg.

Most of these have come in the Austrian league, where he’s pummelled 19 goals in 17 game so far, but he notched twice in the Champions League.

Below, you’ll see all his goal contributions this term. He is a very good finisher with either foot, can run in behind a defence and is composed in defining situations.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox

Erling Haaland scored loads of goals at Rb Salzburg, and every club in Europe is kicking themselves for not securing him ahead of Borussia Dortmund. We signed Taki Minamino in January 2020 instead, and it’s fair to say the two have gone on very different paths since.

So will Daka be a Haaland or a Taki – or somewhere in between?

Liverpool.com have confirmed he’s a target – and likely an affordable one – too.

If Divock Origi departs, Daka might be the perfect option for us short and long-term.