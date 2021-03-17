(Video) Amazing: Carra tells LeBron James story and has studio in stitches

LeBron James, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, now owns an even bigger stake in Liverpool – following his official partnership with FSG – the club’s owners…

The news broke last night – with many Liverpool fans considering this is a serious potential boost to the club’s transfer activity in the summer.

Imagine if he got on the phone to Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland – it would help – right?!

Still, in 2011, when Jamie Carragher first head of LeBron’s investment, he had no idea who the NBA superstar was – and last night explained the story of the first meeting in the CBS studio.

It’s really funny!

