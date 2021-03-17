(Video) ‘Hold on, we are teammates’ – Suarez reveals how tough it was to train with Carragher

Speaking with CBS Sports, Luis Suarez spoke of his time in Merseyside training with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, revealing that Scouser would be very physical with him in training.

The former centre-half apparently admired the Uruguayan’s refusal to give up after challenges.

Considering we had the likes of Martin Skrtel, Daniel Agger and Carragher at the time, as the Atletico Madrid star keenly remembers, we can only imagine the kind of kicking the forward would get on the training pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

What was it like to train with @Carra23? @LuisSuarez9 opens up… 🗣😂 pic.twitter.com/TSHSQbs16C — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 17, 2021