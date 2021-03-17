(Video) Joe Gomez is running again and kicking a football

We usually see clips of either Virgil van Dijk or Joe Gomez in the gym after we’ve lost, with the club trying to inject some positivity amongst the fans – but this time – the content has emerged post-win!

Joe Gomez won’t play again this season – that much is guaranteed – and he’ll miss the Euros, too.

But his chances of being fully fit for next campaign look positive, considering he’s now running outside and doing some ball work…

In the video below, you’ll see Gomez jogging and kicking with both feet.

How we’ve missed him and Virg, eh?

At least now we have a partnership that will hopefully keep out heads above water until the summer in Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips.

Imagine if you’d have told us six months ago that by the end of this season, that would be our most used partnership!

Joe Gomez is back running outside and he's working with the ball again!