(Video) Liverpool starlet bags 22-minute hat-trick from the bench as dominant Reds net six in FA Youth Cup clash

Liverpool’s U18s side posted a dominant performance in their 6-0 rout of Sutton United to book them passage through to the next round of the competition.

There were some standout outings from the young Reds, most notably in the form of 16-year-old Ethan Ennis, who registered a hat-trick in 22 minutes off the bench, following a brace from the highly-rated Mateusz Musialowski, to double the scoreline.

A goal from Tyler Morton opened the scoring for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side who evidently demonstrated their quality on the night.

It would seem that we’ve been blessed with some truly gifted goalscorers at youth level once more, which can only bode well for the future of the club, and we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on their development.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

