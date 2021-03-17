(Video) Sander Berge’s Best Bits, as Liverpool consider giant soon-to-be-relegated midfielder

In 2016, we signed Gini Wijnaldum from Newcastle United, just as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Five years later, it looks like the Dutchman is departing, and interestingly, we’ve been linked to a potential replacement in Eurosport who could make the same step up from relegation to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Sheffield United’s Sander Berge has struggled, in the main, since moving to England from Genk.

He’s had injuries, but his main issue has being part of a team who are utterly shot of confidence and guaranteed to go down.

Physically, he’s huge – with lovely technical skills that belie his height. Berge is slow, but the centre of our midfield is probably the one place in the team where we don’t necessarily need pace.

It’s not one that really excites us, but often, those deals turn out to be the best!