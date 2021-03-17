(Video) Wow – Sky Sports peddle Dias>Van Dijk nonsense and it’s excruciating to watch

Ruben Dias has had a wonderful season and we can honestly say as Liverpool fans that signing him last summer would have been a masterstroke.

But when when players do well so they have to automatically be compared with legends…?

Virgil van Dijk came into Liverpool and transformed one of the worst defensive teams around into Premier League and Champions League winners – he narrowly missed out on the ballon D’or to Lionel Messi as a result and is pretty much universally regarded as the best centre-back in the business.

Yet Sky Sports have encouraged a City fan to go on a long rant about why Dias is superior…

He literally walked into a team that has £50m players in every position, both on the field and on the bench – and has had either £50m John Stones or £60m Aymeric Laporte beside him.

Yes, he’s done well – but City would have won the title with or without him. He’s great, but he’s not van Dijk, is he?

If you need evidence – look at the league table. We’re in sixth.

What a stupid agenda. Look where Virgil took us, and how we suffer without him. — Zane (@zanetalkssports) March 17, 2021