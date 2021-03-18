Hundreds of Liverpool fans weigh in on Champions League draw: ‘Chelsea are beatable’

Posted by
The 2021 Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw will take place on Friday morning and Liverpool are one of the eight teams remaining.

Alongside holders Bayern Munich, the Reds could also be drawn against Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris SG, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Porto.

Loads of supporters have been expressing their excitement for the next round of the Champions League on social media, with hundreds of Liverpool fans responding to a tweet by The Redmen TV about who we want to play.

Jota, Liverpool
Quarter-finalists Chelsea have already been a problem for Liverpool this season

Taking a look at the replies, it’s clear Porto are the team of choice for the six-times winners, whereas City and Bayern are seen as similarly undesirable.

PSG, Real Madrid, Dortmund and Chelsea seemingly occupy a middle ground where they’re seen as a big challenge, but certainly not an impossible task.

Of these teams, one Liverpool fan said ‘Chelsea are beatable under Thomas Tuchel’ and ‘PSG always get stage fright’ in the Champions League.

To get the full flavour of who Liverpool fans want and don’t want in the draw on Friday, it’s best to check out the thread of responses, but here’s some highlights we’ve plucked from the pile:

