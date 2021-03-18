Hundreds of Liverpool fans weigh in on Champions League draw: ‘Chelsea are beatable’

The 2021 Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw will take place on Friday morning and Liverpool are one of the eight teams remaining.

Alongside holders Bayern Munich, the Reds could also be drawn against Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris SG, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Porto.

Loads of supporters have been expressing their excitement for the next round of the Champions League on social media, with hundreds of Liverpool fans responding to a tweet by The Redmen TV about who we want to play.

Taking a look at the replies, it’s clear Porto are the team of choice for the six-times winners, whereas City and Bayern are seen as similarly undesirable.

PSG, Real Madrid, Dortmund and Chelsea seemingly occupy a middle ground where they’re seen as a big challenge, but certainly not an impossible task.

Of these teams, one Liverpool fan said ‘Chelsea are beatable under Thomas Tuchel’ and ‘PSG always get stage fright’ in the Champions League.

Don't really care! Bring it on! Madrid are no great shakes

Munich are defensively dodgy

Dortmund rely on Haaland hugely

Chelsea are beatable under TT

Porto got lucky against Juventus

PSG always get stage fright

Pressure is on City to land the big one — Barry Devlin (@irishbazdev) March 17, 2021

To get the full flavour of who Liverpool fans want and don’t want in the draw on Friday, it’s best to check out the thread of responses, but here’s some highlights we’ve plucked from the pile:

Give us Porto, Dortmund or Real. Avoid the English sides despite us having a man excellent record against English sides in the quarters of this competition — Sam Lee (@samlee1428) March 17, 2021

Order of who would be the best draw. 1 being best, 7 being worst 🇩🇪 Bayern – 7

🇩🇪 Dortmund – 3

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea – 4

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City – 6

🇵🇹 Porto – 1

🇫🇷 PSG – 5

🇪🇸 Real Madrid – 2 — Matt Jones (@mattjones41194) March 17, 2021

I don't think you can pick a favourite to play. We have beaten teams we were not supposed to and lost to teams we were supposed to get beaten by. Bring on anyone. I don't think we should go into any games feeling interior or superior to anyone. Turn up on the day and we go on. — James Minion (@leafletteam) March 18, 2021

Porto QF, then semi against winner of Madrid /dortmund. Final….. Bayern — Redordead (@Redorde17896817) March 17, 2021

We are a beast in Europe, it’s taken away some of the pressure we have with form etc… so I say bring on anyone! Would be nice to avoid Chelsea and city just to have a different team… — Michael Brooks (@brooksmeatswift) March 18, 2021

Don't want Chelsea or City, Europe isn't for domestic games — richard (@originaljib) March 17, 2021

I bet we get Chelsea.. that’s what I see when I look into the Crystal Ball I don’t really care tho.. in our current form we’ll ‘dirty’ win against anyone. I would like to see Man City v PSG in the next round. — Morgan (@morganastro) March 18, 2021

Some people would say Porto is the easier option, in the form they're in, I would disagree. Real Madrid seem a little shakey at the minute, I'd go for them — Swifteh (@Swif_tehhh) March 17, 2021

Can we have Porto again please😂 — Garry (@Garry81Hunt) March 17, 2021

I love that they will all want us because they all think we are struggling…never stronger than when we are doubted. Never more dangerous than when we are written off. — David19/6…YNWA (@DavidGoulbourn1) March 17, 2021