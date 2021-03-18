Jurgen Klopp wants to sign a new striker for Liverpool this summer – report

Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing a new forward this summer to compliment the existing stars in his Liverpool team, and not to replace anyone.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Simon Hughes, who revealed it’s a ‘priority’ for the boss, despite shortfalls in other positions this season.

With the faltering form of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane this term, the suggestion of Klopp looking for a new forward could have kicked up worries they may get replaced – but that isn’t the case.

Diogo Jota was brought into the fold at Liverpool last summer and has already proven himself as a valuable asset to the team, offering the boss an alternative to his typical front three.

With question marks over the futures of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, adding another forward to the roster seems like a good idea us.

Liverpool have been linked with a plethora of strikers, including Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but our best guess is Klopp will opt for a player like Patson Daka who mightn’t expect to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

That’s purely guesswork, mind you – but a new forward coming into the squad, without at least one of Mane, Firmino or Mo Salah leaving, can’t expect to start every game.