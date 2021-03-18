Klopp will use three week break to check out Mateusz Musialowski

Liverpool are not playing again until April 4 – which is both a positive and a negative.

Some players who are cooked will get some rest time, even if that may well be ruined by countries overusing them during the international break!

And annoyingly, the positive momentum we were beginning to build following back to back clean-sheet victories – over Rb Leipzig and Wolves – will evaporate and the Arsenal clash will be a fresh start again.

But according to James Pearce in the Athletic, Jurgen Klopp plans on using his time at the Kirkby training centre to check out some of the youngsters who are impressing in our youth sides – including Mateusz Musialowski – the young Pole who arrived in the summer and recently went viral following a wondergoal.

“With the number of senior players depleted, Klopp will use the time to have a closer look at some of the exciting talent coming through from the club’s under-18s and under-23s squads,” Pearce writes.

“Teenagers Mateusz Musialowski and James Balagizi were among those who really caught the eye in Liverpool’s 6-0 rout of Sutton United in the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday night.”

Musialowski looks a real gem. He can beat a man from a standing start and oozes confidence when dribbling.

He’s very slight though, so will it will take plenty of work and adaptation before he’s ready to run at Premier League backlines rather than fellow U18s.

Balagazi has missed much of the season injured, but he’s a real talent, too. He’s physically better than Musialowski in terms of speed and strength, so potentially has a chance to move to the U23s soon – as does Kaide Gordon – the starlet we signed in January from Derby County.