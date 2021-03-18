Liverpool given 11% chance to win the Champions League – Reds are fourth-favourites, behind Chelsea

Liverpool have been given an 11% chance of winning the UEFA Champions League title this season.

The people behind FiveThirtyEight (via GMS) have used their own statistics to calculate each of the remaining team’s chances, after the final eight were confirmed last night.

The true underdogs are Porto, who have been given a 1% chance to lift ol’ big ears in Istanbul in two months’ time.

Liverpool’s 11% chance puts them behind Chelsea (13%), holders Bayern Munich (17%) and Manchester City (37%!), but that shouldn’t worry Kopites all that much.

Over the years, the Reds have been the dark horses in many competitions, winning when the odds were stacked against them.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp wants to sign a new striker for Liverpool this summer – report

The draw for the Champions League quarter and semi-finals is slated to take place tomorrow morning, when Liverpool will find out who they need to eliminate to progress.

UEFA are said to be confident fans will be able to attend the showdown in Istanbul, thanks to the rolling out of the COVID-19 vaccine in Turkey.

As reported by ESPN, European football’s governing body is hopeful a reduced crowd will be in attendance after last year’s final between Bayern Munich and PSG was played behind closed doors.