Liverpool told they played part in “the worst transfer of all time” by Arsenal legend

When Barcelona signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in 2018, little did anyone know just how much the deal would prove to be heartbreak for the Brazilian.

In Catalonia, the attacking midfielder hasn’t been able to hold down a starting XI place, so much so he spend last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

It’s easy to point at the trophies Coutinho has won in the last few years and claim the move has been a personal success, but there’s no doubt he’d rather be a key player at Barcelona and not out on the fringes.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has weighed in on the deal to take the ‘Little Magician’ to Camp Nou, agreeing that it is “the worst transfer of all time” in the latest episode of his podcast.

“One of the maddest things I’ve seen is Coutinho playing for Bayern, winning the Champions League and then going back to Barcelona,” he said, as quoted as HITC.

Co-host Musa Okwonga chimed in with “That has to be the worst transfer of all time, just in terms of the amount spent, the 8-2 capped it off, it’s the worst transfer of all time,” which the Arsenal legend agreed with, saying “Easily, surely. Easily!”

After leaving Liverpool in 2018, Coutinho’s career has taken a significant downturn – he’s won titles after joining Barcelona, including European football’s biggest honour during a loan spell with Bayern Munich, but his performances over the last few years just aren’t what you’d expect of a £140million superstar.

In the past, we’ve covered reports which sate Coutinho was desperate to return to Anfield, but the feelings have not been reciprocated on the Reds’ end.