Peter Schmeichel is wrong about Jurgen Klopp – and Carragher let him know

Jurgen Klopp is not going to leave Liverpool and join Bayern Munich this summer.

That much we can pretty much guarantee.

The German is loyal to us and more importantly, has a contract until 2024 – and barring him being sacked – which surely won’t happen – that’s when he’ll depart – not now.

Peter Schmeichel tried to describe a potential situation in which he’d exit, but it’s not going to happen.

“Think about this scenario. Let’s play with the idea that Hans-Dieter Flick takes the German job, which is not a given,” Schmeichel said on CBS Sports on Wednesday night.

“Then Bayern need a new coach and Jurgen Klopp has been offered that job before. That is an absolute top job.

“And it’s a top job in his own country. You say that he would never leave Liverpool for the German job. But would he leave it for Bayern Munich?”

Jamie Carragher agrees with us.

“He may leave when his contract finishes but I don’t think he would break his contract,” Carragher replied.

“In his two previous jobs, he has always left when his contract has finished. He has come out and stated that publicly in the last week or so.

“I would imagine he would stand by his word. And he would want to improve on the season Liverpool have had this season.”

We’re glad the nonsense about Klopp departing has quietened.

Remember, there was a weekend where rumours he had walked were flying around WhatsApp…

Now, we’re into the Champions League quarterfinals, and although we’re not favourites for top four – it’s possible.

After this 20 day break though, we need to start winning and keep winning until the summer.