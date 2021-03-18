Premier League trio linked with shock interest in LFC Champions League hero – report

Liverpool striker Divock Origi wrote himself into the Merseyside club’s folklore in the 2018/19 season, scoring some absolutely gigantic goals for the Reds on the way to their sixth Champions League title.

The Belgian has seen his role at Anfield fall ever since, however – and with just seven goals in his last 59 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions, his future could be in question.

According to Spanish outlet Gol Digital, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the pack in the race for the 25-year-old, alongside Real Sociedad.

As we said at the top of this piece, Origi has written himself into Liverpool folklore and supporters won’t forget his contribution to the club’s recent success, should he depart.

But we at Empire of the Kop can see the benefit of allowing the Belgian to leave, given he’s fallen down the pecking order in the last year or so.

It would be a wise move for Origi, with Diogo Jota – and possibly Takumi Minamino – now ahead of him in Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield.

It’d be shame to see the back of him, given his important goals over the years, but our No.27 still has a lot to offer and could make a name for himself elsewhere, rather than wasting away on our bench.