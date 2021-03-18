Southgate’s reasoning for dropping Trent Alexander-Arnold is mighty disrespectful

Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t a Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles or a Ruben Loftus-Cheek – a player with talent who is in and out of his club side and hasn’t yet fulfilled his potential.

He is arguably the best right-back on the planet – someone who played a huge part in a Champions League and Premier League win and was a Ballon d’Or nominee last year.

So Gareth Southgate’s explanation of why he’s dropped Trent from the latest England squad is really odd.

Look what he said in the tweet below:

A big talent? A role for England in the future? These are throwaway lines you’d expect a manager to use about a youngster he has little time for – not Trent.

We can imagine the player is devastated, but bet Jurgen Klopp is quietly very happy to have one of his stars at Kirkby for three weeks, recuperating…

Trent has been off-colour compared to his highest level, but he’s actually been impressive in our past two games and was a Man of the Match contender v Wolves.

At least no Liverpool player will pick up an injury while with Southgate, anyway.

