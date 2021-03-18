Trent left out of England squad; zero Liverpool players called up for Three Lions

England have announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland at the end of March and no Liverpool players have been called up.

Mainly down to fitness concerns, to be fair – with Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson suffering serious injuries this season, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain not long back from his own stint on the side-lines.

The main talking point is the omission of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is objectively England’s best attacking full-back.

Here it is… your first #ThreeLions squad of the year! 👊 — England (@England) March 18, 2021

Liverpool of course won’t mind ensuring they don’t lose another one of their star players to injury, but it’s got to hurt the young Scouser’s pride to have been left out.

Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker have been named in the squad, with the trio now expected to share the forthcoming fixtures between them.

Trent hasn’t had a great season admittedly, but that’s in line with how the rest of the Liverpool team are feeling it of late – besides the freak of nature that is Mohamed Salah, who could very well win the Premier League’s Golden Boot in spite of everything.