Two thirds of Liverpool fans polled are sure of Diogo Jota’s best position

Since arriving from Wolves, Diogo Jota has played centrally, on the right or on the left.

Within matches, he’s also interchanged with the other forwards, so it’s so far been hard to pinpoint his exact position for us long-term.

In fairness, that’s probably because versatility will enable him to play in any number of roles in Jurgen Klopp’s fluid offensive system.

We asked Liverpool fans on Twitter where they think Jota is best – and the results were mighty interesting.

Within minutes of sending out the poll, thousands had voted – and at the time of writing – 66% want the former Wolves man through the middle…

Have a vote yourself, if you’d like:

Diogo Jota's best position — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 18, 2021

Through the middle, we actually think Jota is stylistically similar to Michael Owen.

His movement is smart, and despite being slight, he’s agile and clever enough to get his body between ball and defender.

He already has ten goals this season, remarkable considering his three month absence.

If it wasn’t for that, he’d be on 20+ by now and perhaps we wouldn’t be in a difficult race for the top four but be comfortably sitting in it.