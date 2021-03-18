(Video) Diogo Jota meant business in his warmup before Wolves clash

It was great to see Diogo Jota back in the side and back in the goals v Wolves.

With Roberto Firmino unfit and out of form, it’s imperative the Portuguese summer signing stays healthy and continues to show the levels he found pre-injury.

Against his old side, Jota notched our winner at the end of the first-half, and could have added to his tally in the second.

You’ll see in Liverpool’s Inside Wolves video, Jota was in the mood from the minute he began to warm up. Just looks at his finishing at 2:10 in…

Jota has ten goals in all competitions – and we reckon if he stays in the side – he’ll be close to 15 by the season’s end.