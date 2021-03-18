(Video) Liverpool fan absolutely nails Thiago’s stuttering start: “I feel sorry for him”

Actor James Sutton, a well known Liverpool fan who often posts about his passion for the club on social media, has been speaking to The Redmen TV about new signing Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard has received some harsh criticism in recent months, with pundits and some rival fans slating the midfielder for not setting the Premier League alight.

But the thing is – and this is Sutton’s key point; watch the video below – Thiago was signed to play a role he’s been mostly unable to at Liverpool so far because of a plethora of injuries.

With Fabinho being utilised as an emergency centre-half this season, the No.6 has been forced into a deeper, more defensive position, unable to pull off all the flashy tricks and passes he’s known for.

Pictures via The Redmen TV.

Thiago "We bought him on a vision on what this #LFC team is and should be and can be. He's come in and we've gone 'you know all that shit you do really well? Yeah, forget all that, just don't make any mistakes, just don't fuck it up' – I feel a bit sorry for him." pic.twitter.com/In2uVz90ld — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 17, 2021