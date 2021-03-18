(Video) Seven-year-old Liverpool wonderkid nutmegs adult goalkeeper in outrageous clip

Liverpool wonderkid, Arat Hosseini, who is just seven-years-old is a social media sensation.
It should be clarified the young Iranian isn’t actually signed by the Reds, but he does train with the Premier League champions’ youth teams.
A new video of Arat has emerged online, nutmegging a much older goalkeeper before scoring.
The stopper (not living up to his title here!) seems to be a fully grown adult, but admittedly could easily be a teenager.
Either way, it’s impressive to see the seven-year-old embarrassing people A LOT older than himself.
Take a look at the video below – taken from Arat’s Instagram profile (managed by his father).
I would run home after this 🤯😭
IG- @arat.gym pic.twitter.com/QxHBg1hPGZ
— Tekkers (@TekkersMedia) March 17, 2021