(Video) Seven-year-old Liverpool wonderkid nutmegs adult goalkeeper in outrageous clip

Liverpool wonderkid, Arat Hosseini, who is just seven-years-old is a social media sensation.

It should be clarified the young Iranian isn’t actually signed by the Reds, but he does train with the Premier League champions’ youth teams.

A new video of Arat has emerged online, nutmegging a much older goalkeeper before scoring.

The stopper (not living up to his title here!) seems to be a fully grown adult, but admittedly could easily be a teenager.

Either way, it’s impressive to see the seven-year-old embarrassing people A LOT older than himself.

Take a look at the video below – taken from Arat’s Instagram profile (managed by his father).