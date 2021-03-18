Who we want in Champions League quarters, from 1 to 7 – with Chelsea 6th

The final eight teams are left in the Champions League, with the draw being held tomorrow.

Liverpool have endured a miserable season domestically, but in Europe, we look decent – and with captain Jordan Henderson hopefully back in April we’ll have a good go at whoever we’re drawn against.

Here’s our order of preference:

1-FC Porto

Obvious, one right? The worst team left in the draw, and someone we’ve regularly beaten under Jurgen Klopp. Still, they knocked out Juventus and won’t be a pushover.

2-Borussia Dortmund

Everyone went crazy about Erling Haaland in Dortmund’s Last 16 tie, but the reality is Sevilla outplayed them in both legs and would have progressed if it wasn’t for the Norwegian monster. Granted, him against our centre-backs is a scary thought.

3-Real Madrid

We reckon we can beat Real Madrid. Their midfield is very old and they rely on Karim Benzema up top. Plus, there is revenge to be had for the 2018 Final.

4-PSG

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar running at our defence makes us blush, but we’ll have to chance our arm. PSG have been dodgy under Mauricio Pochettino and our forwards will get plenty of room. It’ll be about who takes chances if we draw the French.

5-Bayern Munich

Remember, Bayern are only four points ahead of the Rb Leipzig side we thrashed in the Last 16. They’re brilliant, obviously, but not as brilliant as they were last season – and teams rarely can do it in Europe in back to back years.

6-Chelsea

Hear us out. We really, really don’t want to play an English team in a Champions League tie without fans. It’ll be rubbish. The number of iconic times we’ve faced Chelsea at Anfield in Europe – and this will be like a wet-fart without supporters. It’ll affect us. Plus, Chelsea have a ridiculously strong squad and Thomas Tuchel is very good.

7-Man City

The best team left in the competition. Our hope is that they draw either Chelsea or Bayern Munich and knock one of those out for us, but knowing how their draws usually work – expect Porto for Pep Guardiola’s men!