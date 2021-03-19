Champions League draw: Liverpool face Real Madrid in the quarter finals

Liverpool’s Champions League quarter finals opponent has been confirmed with Jurgen Klopp’s men set to face Real Madrid.

The first-leg of the clash will be played at the beginning of April at the Bernabeu.

Following the impact of the Reds’ injury crisis on the domestic campaign, which has seen the club’s title defence collapse into a fight for the top four places, Liverpool will be hoping to save their season with another big run in Europe’s elite competition.

EOTK’s view on the Champions League draw

Against a side struck by injuries this term to a ruthless degree, it’ll be a fascinating and long-awaited encounter, having not faced the La Liga outfit since our Kiev final heartbreak in 2018.

Having defeated RB Leipzig – the second-placed team in the Bundesliga – 4-0 on aggregate in the Last 16, the players’ confidence levels will have been bolstered going into the next round of the Champions League.

Though sides may be rubbing their hands together at the prospect of coming up against a Liverpool defence devoid of key men Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, they’ll still be vying against a backline growing in confidence with Fabinho ahead of them.

