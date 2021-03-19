Champions League full draw and dates: Liverpool v Madrid winner to face Chelsea/Porto in the semi finals

The winners of Liverpool’s quarter finals clash with Real Madrid will face either one of Chelsea or Porto in the first-leg of the semi finals at the end of April (27/28th).

Jurgen Klopp’s men will first pay a visit to the Bernabeu on 6th April before hosting Zinedine Zidane and co. at Anfield on 13th April.

The road to Istanbul is set! 😍 Which 2 teams will make the final? 🤔#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/HdgWQRCMHQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 19, 2021

It’s not a draw many will have expected, though the opportunity for revenge against both the La Liga outfit and potentially our Premier League rivals in the Champions League is a tantalising prospect.

With Fabinho having returned to the midfield three and our new centre-back pairing in Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips building up form, we’re approaching the quarters at arguably the best time.

READ MORE: Champions League draw: Liverpool face Madrid in the quarter finals

An unexpected draw for Liverpool, though not the worst…

With many crossing their fingers for another meeting with Porto at this stage in the competition, it was somewhat nerve-wracking to see the Portuguese champions disappear early in the draw.

We’ll be coming up against tough opposition in Real Madrid, though Zidane’s side has endured their own spate of injuries in a similarly ruthless fashion to Liverpool.

Witnessing our recent victory over RB Leipzig in the Last 16, we’d have to back our Reds in the next round, and we’d certainly fancy our chances against either Porto or our Premier League rivals in Chelsea.

It’s a great chance to right some wrongs after having lost the final to Madrid in the 2017/18 season and being knocked out in the quarter finals by the Londoners in 2008/09.

Elsewhere, league leaders Manchester City will face Erling Haaland’s Dortmund, with the winner of the tie coming up against either Bayern Munich or PSG in the second semi final.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox