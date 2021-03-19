Diogo Jota names ideal Champions League final opponent for Liverpool

Diogo Jota has admitted that he’d rather avoid his former side, Porto, in the next stage of the Champions League, adding that he wouldn’t mind meeting the Primeira Liga club in the competition’s final.

A number of tough teams remain, not least of all Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, with the draw set to take place at 11AM.

“Honestly no. I think not. Because although Liverpool had a recent victorious victory, I think that when they had Porto ahead of them, they managed to overtake, I think it’d be a very complicated and very emotional game for me, and I’d rather have another team,“ the Portuguese told RTP (via Sport Witness). “In the final, yes. I’d agree already.“

Our ideal Champions League opponent…

In a one-off game, we’ve famously proven that we’re more than capable of taking home the glory, even when the odds are stacked against us.

While if Liverpool make it to final the incumbent Portuguese champions would be ideal opposition, for now, we’d prefer to face Jota’s former side in the next stage of the Champions League.

Without our starting centre-back duo, it will be a challenge, however, the recent form of Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips, not to mention the now available cover of Fabinho in midfield, has given us more than enough hope going forward.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the draw for the Quarter Finals and will back Jurgen Klopp’s men against whoever we’re paired with.

