Dortmund fancy chances of prising LFC Champions League hero away on the cheap – report

Dortmund are confident of acquiring Divock Origi from Liverpool for a cut-price fee in the summer, as reported by the International Business Times.

Having been valued at over £19m in the winter window, the German outfit believe that they could prise the Belgian away from Anfield for under £13m.

Will Liverpool let Origi go this summer for a cut-price fee?

The Belgium international has had a difficult season with Liverpool, registering only three goal contributions in 17 appearances across all competitions.

With Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen on bolstering the ranks with a new forward who can grow with the side, fringe players like Origi are arguably at serious risk of the chopping board in the summer.

Considering his contract runs until 2024, however, it’s difficult to see our notoriously shrewd negotiator Michael Edwards letting Dortmund take the striker off our hands for the meagre fee being touted.

