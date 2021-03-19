Fabinho’s wife is as hype for Real Madrid clash as we all are

Liverpool will play Real Madrid two times in April in the Champions League Last 16, the first time we’ve faced the Spanish giants since the infamous Final in 2018.

That night in Kiev, the Reds lost 3-1, with Sergio Ramos purposely injuring Mo Salah and Loris Karius having an absolute stinker – which in fairness could have been a result of a concussion caused by a Ramos elbow – so it would be fair to say revenge is on the mind.

Fabinho’s wife Rebeca Tavares tweeted as the draw went out, and it’s fair to say most Red echo her opinion!

Are you ready Madrid?! Here we goooo — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) March 19, 2021

The draw provides Liverpool with an opportunity to progress to the semis, where we could face Porto or Chelsea.

We shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves, but with players back and hopefully some form returning – another Istanbul Final isn’t out of the question.

Wouldn’t it be just great…?