Liverpool ‘pushing’ to extend €60m star’s contract: ‘Jurgen Klopp is in love’ – Romano

Liverpool are reportedly “pushing” to extend Fabinho’s stay at Anfield, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have looked a much-changed side since the Brazilian’s return to his favoured central midfield role.

“Keep an eye on Fabinho because Liverpool are pushing,” the Sky Sports journalist said on the Here We Go podcast. “They want to make a proposal to Fabinho, they are so happy with him. Jurgen Klopp is in love with Fabinho. So they are working to extend his contract and Fabinho is happy at Liverpool.”

The importance of Fabinho…

There’s no questioning the quality of our No.3; if anything, that has been made particularly clear by his recent return from injury, and the rejuvenated performances from his midfield partners.

Though the 27-year-old had rightly earned plaudits for his contributions to the backline when deputising for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, his influence in the centre of the park is second to none.

Jurgen Klopp’s reported eagerness to tie Fabinho down on a new contract makes absolutely perfect sense in that regard, given how central he will be to our success going forward.

