Liverpool unable to play at Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium for UCL clash; alternative ground identified

The first-leg of Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League quarter final clash with Real Madrid will not take place at the Bernabeu due to work being undertaken to revamp the stadium, as reported by Football Espana.

Jurgen Klopp’s men should be able to visit the La Liga holders in Spain following the end of the travel ban from the Spanish government on 30th March, with it being suggested that the Reds could face Los Blancos at their Alfredo Di Stefano ground.

It appears as if we won’t be handed a neutral ground, unless the travel ban is extended beyond its current expiration date, though it does provide another slight advantage for us given that the tie won’t take place in the iconic Bernabeu stadium.

Given how the Champions League draw could have gone, we’re actually quite pleased with the results; should we progress past Madrid, one of Porto or rivals Chelsea will face us in the semi finals.

Coming up against a side that caused us heartbreak in the Kiev final of 2018, we’re sure that the squad will be champing at the bit to be unleashed against our upcoming opponents in April.

