‘Liverpool’s system is a good one for Christian’ – Ex-LFC keeper suggests Pulisic would be well-suited to Reds

Brad Friedel has asserted his belief that Liverpool would be a good fit for out-of-favour Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, as reported by CardsChat.

The forward has seen little action with the first XI since Frank Lampard left the side, being mainly limited to cameos from the bench, which has led some to speculate over the American’s future at Stamford Bridge.

“I think Liverpool’s system is a good one for Christian, without a doubt. He’s very quick, his first steps are quick and even when he gets going, he’s very quick,” the former shotstopper said. “The pressing style that Jurgen Klopp likes to play under, then the quick counterattack and the runs through the lines, I think he would be able to perform very well in that system. Again, I have no idea if that’s a player that they’re looking at, but that type of system would be ideal for someone like Christian.”

Could Liverpool move for Pulisic in the summer?

There’s no questioning that Liverpool would jump at the opportunity to add a player of Pulisic’s quality to the squad.

At the age of 22, he certainly fits the bill in terms of the type of forward Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in adding to his side: young, with plenty of potential, but capable of being thrust into the limelight with immediacy.

That being said, the chances of Chelsea letting the USA international leave well before the end of his current contract, which is not due to expire until 2024, not to mention for anything less than a sky-high fee is rather unlikely.

We’d love to see the former Dortmund star at Liverpool come the start of pre-season, but we doubt the club will be looking at our nearest rivals for recruitment this summer.

