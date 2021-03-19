Micah Richards posts incredulous Instagram response to Trent’s England snub: ‘Still a top player!’

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards posted his incredulous reaction to Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his England squad.

The former Premier League star rightly pointed out that the No.66 has already won a Champions League and Premier League title after setting the bar for what fullbacks can achieve.

The England boss explained: “I don’t think he’s played at the level he’s been at during the last few years. He’s a big talent and I’m sure he will play a big role for England in the future.”

Have a look at Richards’ reaction on Instagram below:

England’s loss is Liverpool’s gain

While it’s an unquestionably bizarre decision to leave Alexander-Arnold out of his England squad, Southgate’s explanation comes across even more insulting in how he describes the 22-year-old as if he were a fresh Academy graduate with nothing but potential.

That being said, considering our poor luck with injuries this term, it’s ideal for Jurgen Klopp to grant his key stars some rest – particularly his fullbacks who, between them, have only missed two Premier League games this season.

We’re as shocked as Richards, but the decision has ultimately done us a favour ahead of what will be a crunch-time end to the season.

