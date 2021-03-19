Roberto Carlos makes bold Salah-Ramos claim: “Salah is not even going to get close to Sergio”

Reflecting on the most contentious moment of the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev – Sergio Ramos’ injuring of Mo Salah – Roberto Carlos joked that the Egyptian would not want to go near the Real Madrid captain in the upcoming quarter final, as reported by AS.

The Liverpool star had been in scintillating form that season, registering a ludicrous 44 goals, though his contribution was limited to the first half hour after sustaining a dislocated shoulder.

“Salah is not even going to get close to Sergio,” the Real Madrid legend said. “It will be an action that is going to be talked about a lot.”

READ MORE: Toni Kroos tweets two-word reaction to Liverpool-Madrid UCL draw

Real Madrid’s potential lack of concern over Salah will play into Liverpool’s hands

While the former Roma man isn’t experiencing a goal glutz of a season to the same extent as in 2017/18, he’s still the Premier League top scorer and is one of the world’s top forwards.

We’re sure that Carlos was joking when referring to the potential battle between the 29-year-old and the Madrid centre-half, though we certainly wouldn’t mind Zinedine Zidane’s men not taking the threat of our Egyptian King seriously.

Even if the neutrals are incapable of grudgingly admitting it, the following fact remains as true as ever: discount Salah at your own peril.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox