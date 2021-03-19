‘Salah revenge? Chelsea semi then Istanbul? Bring it on…’ Liverpool fans go crazy on Twitter after Champions League Draw

The Champions League draw is done and it’s very, very exciting.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals in April – and if we get through that one – it’s either Chelsea or FC Porto in the semis.

So Liverpool could potentially face Chelsea in a CL semi before a final in Istanbul – you couldn’t write it…

In the other half of the draw, Bayern have PSG and Manchester have Borussia Dortmund.

We could be looking at three English clubs in the semi-finals again.

Here’s how Liverpool fans on Twitter reacted to the balls coming out of the pot:

 

