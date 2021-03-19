‘Salah revenge? Chelsea semi then Istanbul? Bring it on…’ Liverpool fans go crazy on Twitter after Champions League Draw

The Champions League draw is done and it’s very, very exciting.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals in April – and if we get through that one – it’s either Chelsea or FC Porto in the semis.

So Liverpool could potentially face Chelsea in a CL semi before a final in Istanbul – you couldn’t write it…

In the other half of the draw, Bayern have PSG and Manchester have Borussia Dortmund.

We could be looking at three English clubs in the semi-finals again.

Here’s how Liverpool fans on Twitter reacted to the balls coming out of the pot:

Salah revenge? Chelsea semi then Istanbul? Bring it on… I'm really, really excited and feel like I haven't been excited about football in ages! — Jordan Chamberlain (@Jordan_AC90) March 19, 2021

A tough draw for Liverpool but could have been much worse. Liverpool avoid Bayern Munich and Man City until the final. Would have taken that before the draw. Real Madrid will be difficult of course but full belief Liverpool can progress. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 19, 2021

Good draw for lfc. Both teams not in good form so should be a even game — David Byrne (@Byrne297David) March 19, 2021

Liverpool are winning the champions league heard it here first I don’t think the draw could have gone any better — Fraser Linnitt (@fraserlinnitt17) March 19, 2021

⭐ #LFC v. REAL MADRID ⭐ Winner takes on either Chelsea or Porto in the semi-finals 👀 #UCL pic.twitter.com/jDeWXxcsl1 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 19, 2021

Is it too early to put a bet on a Salah hat-trick in the quarters now? — Siân (@siaaannnnnn) March 19, 2021

This Liverpool/ Istanbul sequel is becoming inevitable. Chelsea in semis too, just like 2005. Written in the stars…. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) March 19, 2021

Going to Istanbul after beating Chelsea in a semi? RUN IT FUCKING BACK 😍😍😍😍 — Football Threads (@FootyThreads_) March 19, 2021

BEAT CHELSEA IN A SEMI AND THEN GO TO ISTANBUL GO ON THEN!!!! — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 19, 2021