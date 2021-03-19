Stats show Alexander-Arnold ‘still so much better’ than right-backs picked ahead of him

The main football discussion surrounding Liverpool this morning was the fallout from England manager Gareth Southgate’s decision to drop Trent Alexander-Arnold from his squad.

Trent was upset by the axing, while Liverpool were downright confused.

And these stats from the Athletic suggest they were both right to be.

We all know Trent hasn’t hit his otherworldly standards from the past two seasons, but he’s perhaps been a victim of his own success, as he’s still been statistically better overall than Kyle Walker and Reece James overall.

Below, you’ll his creativity is still much higher than anybody else’s, while interestingly, he’s defensively only second to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Interesting what the data says about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s season.

Not been at his absolute best but still so much better than most of his peers #LFC https://t.co/34bPcI3HIT pic.twitter.com/4l98KQeYpV — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 19, 2021

Anyone who legitimately thinks James and Walker are better than Trent need their heads tested.

But at least it gives the Scouser a rest before we face Arsenal on April 4…

Our Brazilians will also get the time off as they can’t travel due to COVID, but there’s still a number of players jetting many miles, including Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Let’s just hope they return fit, as the squad is about as strong as it’s been all season right now.