Toni Kroos tweets two-word reaction to Liverpool-Madrid UCL draw

Toni Kroos provide a two-word reaction to discovering that his side will be facing Liverpool in the quarter finals of the Champions League.

The Reds and Los Blancos meet for the first time since the blockbuster Kiev final of the 2017/18 season.

Following the contentious injury suffered by Mo Salah after a tangle with Sergio Ramos, a moment that precipitated our collapse against Zinedine Zidane’s side, Reds fans across the globe will be hoping that Liverpool will set the record straight in April.

How are Jurgen Klopp’s men likely to fare against Madrid?

Both Liverpool and their European rival have suffered from extensive injuries this term that have impacted upon both clubs’ respective title defences, particularly so for us, having had to navigate the season without Virgil van Dijk.

As things stand, the centre of defence will remain our weakest point still by the time of the first-leg, though the recent performances of Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips should provide some comfort going forward.

Real Madrid will likewise have a more or less full-strength XI to call upon, though, even without our starting centre-half duo, we still have a lot of talent in the side for the Spanish outfit to contend with.

