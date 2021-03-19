Trent ‘devastated’ by England dropping; Klopp equally confused but will ‘lift his chin off the floor’

England squad announcements barely get coverage on EOTK. After all, all an England squad represents to us is a chance for our players to get injured – although at the big tournaments – we obviously want to see Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold et al do well.

But yesterday, there was big controversy as Gareth Southgate dropped the latter from his latest roster – preferring Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

For many Reds, it’s actually positive, as Trent will get a much-needed three week break – but the player himself is hurt by the omission – expectedly – while his club manager is baffled.

“There will be no celebrating from Jurgen Klopp. He knows how much representing England means to his dynamic right-back, who is understood to be devastated at missing out on Southgate’s 26-man squad. Now Klopp will be tasked with lifting his chin off the floor,” James Pearce writes in the Athletic.

“Southgate’s explanation that Alexander-Arnold has paid the price for a slump in form at a time when James and Trippier have had “exceptional seasons” is certainly at odds with how Klopp and his staff see things.”

Southgate’s explanation was rubbish, too – referring to Trent as a young player out of form.

He’s 22-years-old, but also arguably the best right-back on the planet… If Southgate is playing wing-backs, there is surely nobody better in world football.

Still, it’s his loss – and Trent will fight his way back.

If only Scotland had the same attitude with Andy Robertson and the pair of them could’ve got an extended break!