(Video) AC Milan manager loses cool and sends for Solskjaer’s sister post-match: ‘Your sister is a good team, your sister!’

This isn’t Liverpool – but there’s no football on and it made us laugh – so we thought we’d share it anyway!

Following Manchester United’s Europa League win over AC Milan last night, Stefano Piolo launched a tirade at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who we believed had patronised him by calling his side, ‘a good team’ upon the final whistle.

You can see in journalist Tancredi Palmeri’s tweet what the translation is!

In fairness, there’s something about Solskjaer’s smugness when United win that gets under our skin as well…

He’s a bit slimy about the whole thing – which gives us even greater pleasure when they lose!

Still, United are having a decent season and will finish second, most likely.

It’s up to Liverpool to trump them though and make it to another Champions League Final.

Wow.

Ending of Milan-Manchester United: Solskjaer told to Pioli “good team”. Possibly as sportsmanship. But possibly Pioli took it as patronising, and replied in Italian: “Good team this f**k, you as****e, donkey! your sister good team, your sister" pic.twitter.com/KxOygwZDfq — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) March 19, 2021