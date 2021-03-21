Eden Hazard said to be annoyed as Real Madrid draw Liverpool in Champions League QF

Eden Hazard is said to be ‘very annoyed’ after Real Madrid got Liverpool in the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals.

The winger believes it would have been an ideal game for him to play in, but will be unable to feature because of ongoing injury problems – as reported by Defensa Central.

There is a slim chance Hazard will be fit to take on Liverpool in the second leg, but it looks highly improbable.

As stated in the report above, the former Chelsea man saw the clash with the Reds as the ‘perfect’ match for him to turn his Real Madrid career around.

Hazard has struggled for fitness in Spain, missing a total of 56 games since signing in 2019.

The 30-year-old hasn’t blown Madridistas away with his performances over the last couple of years either, with just four goals in 36 games in all competitions.

Liverpool are pencilled in to travel to the Spanish capital next month for the blockbuster first leg before the return fixture just a week later.

The winner of the quarter-final will take on either Chelsea or Porto in the semi-finals.