Former Premier League striker tips Liverpool superstar to leave Reds this summer

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been tipped to leave the reigning Premier League champions this summer.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes the Brazilian is the most likely of the Reds’ world-class front three to depart, should one of them leave.

Speaking to Football Insider, the 47-year-old said Diogo Jota can replace Firmino at Liverpool.

“I’ve always said that if any of the front three were to be moved on this summer it would be Firmino and I think it could happen,” he said.

“He’s been magnificent for Liverpool and he still is but he hasn’t scored enough goals this season.

“Jota coming in is like a breath of fresh air and he’s picked up where he left off. I loved him at Wolves and now he’s carried that on to an even bigger stage.

“I’d be very surprised if Firmino managed to get back in the side before the end of the season. Jota is a Firmino replacement in my opinion.”

We at Empire of the Kop can appreciate what Phillips is suggesting, but Firmino doesn’t need to leave Liverpool even if Jota manages to usurp him in the typical starting XI.

Ideally, with the Reds challenging on all fronts, Jurgen Klopp will utilise more than just a rigid front three to keep everyone fresh.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Firmino, Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have all played together and have proven themselves at one time or another.