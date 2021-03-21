(Image) Marca release insulting front page of Ramos injuring Salah in Kiev UCL final

Marca have courted controversy with one of their latest front pages, depicting Sergio Ramos injuring Mo Salah in the 2018 Champions League final.

To add insult to injury, the headline chosen translates to: “This team wants more”.

It’s a ludicrous claim to make, (though hardly surprising), whilst referencing the very injury that precipitated our demise in Kiev.

READ MORE: Wijnaldum makes pre-contract agreement with Barcelona – Sunday Times

Time to set the record straight in April?

It was difficult, to say the least, to come to terms with the result of a final in which Liverpool had looked more than capable of winning prior to Ramos’ unsporting moment.

While much of the bitterness that followed quickly dissipated after our own triumph in the competition a year later, there is a feeling of unfinished business with Zinedine Zidane’s men, with the Champions League draw providing an opportunity to settle the score.

With one of either Chelsea or Porto waiting in the semi finals, we’d stand a good chance of going all the way if we can get past the La Liga outfit in April – a challenge we’re sure Jurgen Klopp’s men will be more than ready to accept.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox