(Image) Potential Liverpool Nike yellow away kit for 2021/22 leaked; inspired by classic Crown Paints shirt

Liverpool’s away kit for the 2021/22 season has allegedly surfaced online, with a fan tweeting the ‘leaked’ Instagram image.

The jersey is dominantly yellow with dark red stripes, appearing to take inspiration from the 1982 Crown Paints away shirt.

Having seen the Reds wear some absolutely gorgeous yellow kits in past campaigns, we’d love to see the colour return for the first time since the 2014/15 campaign.

We’ve yet to see an official source confirm the authenticity of the kit, however, though the design would appear to vaguely conform to prior reports of Nike’s intended colour scheme.

It would be a bold departure from the turquoise number from the current season, though one we’d be fully behind Nike going with.

Thoughts on our leaked away kit reds? pic.twitter.com/KRYkNdjg9v — 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐡 (@skratzz) March 21, 2021