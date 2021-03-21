Journalist claims Liverpool suspect one of front three may leave in the summer

When discussing Liverpool potentially signing Celtic star Odsonne Edouard in the summer, Ian McGarry claimed that Liverpool’s interest was “on the basis” of a suspicion or expectation of one of their prized front three parting ways in the upcoming window.

Mo Salah’s future at Anfield has recently fallen under the ever-restless media spotlight, following a cryptic tweet issued by his agent during the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at the beginning of March.

“What’s particularly interesting about the fact that Liverpool have entered into the equation is that they’ve done so on the basis that they expect, or at least suspect, that one of the front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane may leave in the summer window,” the journalist spoke on The Transfer Window podcast.

Are Liverpool likely to lose one of their prized front-three in the summer?

A potential departure has only ever been seriously discussed by those close to the club in regard to the possibility of Liverpool potentially acquiring one of Europe’s elite talents.

Given that Jurgen Klopp is highly unlikely to sanction such a sale, however, even on the basis of amassing the necessary funds to attract either one of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, it’s hard to picture such a scenario.

Without one of Salah and co. agitating for a move, (signs of which have been virtually non-existent), we at the EOTK find it highly doubtful that the front three will see much change by the next season, barring the addition of another forward.

