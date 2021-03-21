Kuyt endorses Gerrard for Liverpool job; outlines desire to join as assistant manager

Former Liverpool man Dirk Kuyt has tipped Steven Gerrard to be a future Liverpool manager, adding that he’d enjoy working as the Englishman’s assistant, as reported by the Mirror.

The 40-year-old is yet to follow his former ex-teammate into management, though is in the process of completing his coaching badges.

“I have a desire to be ­manager soon and I am looking at options. But there are exceptions for choosing a path as an assistant ­manager and being ­alongside Stevie would be one of them,” the former striker said. “If he wanted me to be his assistant, I’d like that a lot. In principle, I see ­myself going on to work as a head coach, but, like I say, there are always exceptions.”

“The most beautiful ­moment I can see is when Steven gets the job and can call himself officially the manager of Liverpool,” Kuyt added.

The idea of Kuyt and Gerrard filing out for Liverpool once more – this time as manager and assistant – does prompt pleasant feelings of nostalgia.

Should the Dutchman apply the same level of work ethic to management as he did to his playing career, there may be no limits to what the duo could achieve at the Anfield helm.

Such an eventuality is, of course, a distant dream, with Jurgen Klopp set to lead us until 2024 at the least.

Ultimately, however, as great as it would be to have the former captain back at the side, we’re more than happy with the German at the reins.

