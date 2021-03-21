‘Liverpool and Arsenal are two teams who are chasing’ – €25m Celtic forward on Reds’ radar – report

Ian McGarry claimed that Liverpool are one of the teams interested in signing Odsonne Edouard this summer, with the journalist estimating the Celtic man’s value at €25m on The Transfer Window Podcast.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on bolstering the front three in the upcoming window, with reports alleging that the position of forward is the German’s number one transfer priority.

“Liverpool and Arsenal are two teams who are chasing Odsonne Edouard of Celtic,” the journalist spoke on The Transfer Window podcast. “Edouard is someone who could fulfill a role either in the centre or along the front three attacking positions and is an option with regards to a replacement for one or other of those players.”

Could Liverpool move for Edouard in the summer?

With Bobby Firmino’s form of late for the Reds being firmly scrutinised, it’s deemed highly likely that Klopp will look to bring in a new forward in the summer transfer window.

The positive outings of Diogo Jota, since the Portuguese’s return to the first-XI, has illustrated that the former Dortmund boss does have at least one quality option available to call upon should any of the current front three need to be rotated.

However, the glaring absence of the summer signing was clearly noted with Sadio Mane and Firmino struggling to match Mo Salah’s pace in the scoring charts this term.

With 20 goal contributions in 25 Scottish Premiership games, the Celtic star could provide that extra bit of firepower Klopp hasn’t coaxed out of Divock Origi this season and, theoretically, quite cheaply, if McGarry’s estimated value is to be believed.

