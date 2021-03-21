Liverpool dealt injury blow ahead of Real Madrid tie with midfielder set to miss out

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson apparently won’t recover in time for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

That’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, who reports this morning the midfielder isn’t expected to be fit for either leg.

Henderson had surgery on a groin injury last month and was previously looking at a potential return at the beginning of April, but it seems the Real Madrid clashes will come too soon.

For Liverpool, this comes as a significant blow, but Jurgen Klopp and co. were likely already planning on facing the Spaniards without the skipper.

With Fabinho’s return to midfield and both Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips impressing in recent weeks, the Reds are looking in much better shape than they have for months.

A 4-0 aggregate win over RB Leipzig followed up by a slender victory over Wolves in the Premier League lifted spirits before the international break.

Liverpool are up against Arsenal next in two weeks’ time before the away leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Spaniards play Barcelona in-between their clashes with the Reds, whereas Jurgen Klopp has to prepare his team to take on Aston Villa.