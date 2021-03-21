Liverpool eye former Real Madrid defender as Van Dijk cover – report

Liverpool have identified former Real Madrid centre-half Ezequiel Garay as a potential transfer target, as reported by El Gol Digital (via International Business Times).

The Argentine is currently out of contract, with the Reds’ recruitment team allegedly eyeing the 34-year-old as suitable backup for long-term injuree Virgil van Dijk.

Could Garay be a genuine target for Liverpool?

As a free transfer, not forgetting the former Valencia captain’s body of experience, it’s a move that could make a certain amount of sense in the short-term.

That being said, with a summer window on the horizon, we’d expect Jurgen Klopp to reinforce the backline with a younger defender who can grow with the squad – particularly given how injuries in the heart of defence have impacted our league campaign.

Ozan Kabak is available on an option-to-buy of £18m, which we’d have to consider something of a bargain if the Turkey international should keep up his impressive performances on loan.

Alongside the 20-year-old, Van Dijk and Gomez, Klopp may then feel inclined to save funds for his reported top transfer priority – a forward – with a move for a free agent like Garay.