Liverpool XI v. Real Madrid in 2014 – where they are now

Back in 2014, Liverpool made a return to Champions League football after missing out on qualification for four seasons on the bounce.

The Reds found themselves in a group with Real Madrid, Basel and Ludogorets.

Looking back at Liverpool’s squad for the trip to the Bernabeu is quite interesting, with players like Fabio Borini and Lazar Markovic making the starting XI.

Lucas Leiva and Emre Can, who have gone on to find success elsewhere, were also in the team – but where are they all now? Let’s take a look…

Simon Mignolet

The shot-stopper spent six years at Anfield, but left in 2019 to play for Club Brugge in his homeland. Since then, Migs has picked up the Belgian Pro League title and was named Goalkeeper of the Season in his debut term.

Kolo Toure

After a long career with Arsenal, Toure switched red for blue and signed for Manchester City in 2009 and beefed up his trophy cabinet, but joined Liverpool on a free transfer when he was 32.

After leaving the Reds, he followed manager Brendan Rodgers to Celtic, where he played one season, before joining the Northern Irishman’s managerial team. He is currently a first-team coach at Leicester City.

Martin Skrtel

Liverpool’s former No.37 has spent the last five years in Turkey with Fenerbahce and Basaksehir (ignoring the failed transfer to Atalanta in 2019), but is currently a free agent.

Skrtel reached an agreement with Basaksehir – where he won the Super Lig title – to terminate his contract after suffering a serious injury, which is why he’s currently unattached. At 36-years-old, the Slovakian is still going strong.

Javi Manquillo

The Spaniard was only 20 when he featured for Liverpool against Real Madrid, on loan from Ateltico. Since leaving the Reds at the end of the deal, he’s played for Marseille, Sunderland and Newcastle United – the latter of which he still plays for today.

Alberto Moreno

Affectionately nicknamed ‘Alby’, the speedy left-back signed for Villarreal after lifting the Champions League title in 2019. He picked up a serious injury last year which will likely keep him on the side-lines until next season.

MORE: (Video) Harvey Elliott bags late free-kick assist to earn point for Blackburn Rovers

Lucas Leiva

Departing Anfield as a hero, the Brazilian midfielder has cut himself a very nice slice of action playing for Lazio in Serie A, where he has won Coppa Italia once and Italian Super Cup on two occasions and starts most games.

Emre Can

Another success story, Can signed for Juventus on a free transfer at the end of his Liverpool contract in 2018 but would go on to sign for Borussia Dortmund on loan just a year later, where he’s now settled on a long-term deal and plays regularly.

With Juventus, the German international won the Serie A title and one Super Cup.

Joe Allen

“The Welsh Xavi” left Anfield in 2016 to sign for Stoke City, where he has made 177 appearances and remains a relevant member of the first-team squad.

Lazar Markovic

Tipped for great things early in his career, Markovic flopped at Liverpool and went on five different loan deals before he was released in 2019, when he re-signed for boyhood club Partizan.

Adam Lallana

No Liverpool fan will need to be told what Lallana’s been up to, with the midfielder only leaving the club last summer after winning the Premier League title, but for anyone living under a rock — he’s joined Brighton and is a relevant member of the first-team squad.

Fabio Borini

Like Markovic, Borini was tipped for great things when he was younger but never lived up to the promise. He’s spent most of the years since leaving Liverpool at Sunderland and Milan, but is now playing for Fatih Karagumruk in Turkey, where he’s averaging a goal every two games.