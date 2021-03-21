(Photo) Mo Salah prepares for Real Madrid revenge in unusual training ground snap

There will be a narrative for the Champions League quarter-final clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid next month and it’ll all be about Mohamed Salah and revenge.

In the 2018 final, the Egyptian was brought down early on in the game by Sergio Ramos, injuring his shoulder, which appeared suspiciously intentional.

No doubt ‘revenge’ may play a part for Salah and his Liverpool team-mates, but a lot of those hard feelings lifted just 12 months later when the Reds won the Champions League title in Madrid.

An intriguing photo of our No.11 training in Kirkby has emerged, with the winger hanging by his hands from the top of what appears to be a climbing frame – perhaps he’s getting ready to beat Ramos in the air?!

Take a look at the photo below – and check out Thiago’s reaction!

Känns som en vettig övning att köra för Salah med Pools skadeläge 🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/cJHxcx8Jbe — Hampus (@Hampusk1989) March 21, 2021