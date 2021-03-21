(Photo) Mo Salah prepares for Real Madrid revenge in unusual training ground snap

There will be a narrative for the Champions League quarter-final clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid next month and it’ll all be about Mohamed Salah and revenge.
In the 2018 final, the Egyptian was brought down early on in the game by Sergio Ramos, injuring his shoulder, which appeared suspiciously intentional.
No doubt ‘revenge’ may play a part for Salah and his Liverpool team-mates, but a lot of those hard feelings lifted just 12 months later when the Reds won the Champions League title in Madrid.
An intriguing photo of our No.11 training in Kirkby has emerged, with the winger hanging by his hands from the top of what appears to be a climbing frame – perhaps he’s getting ready to beat Ramos in the air?!
Take a look at the photo below – and check out Thiago’s reaction!
Känns som en vettig övning att köra för Salah med Pools skadeläge 🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/cJHxcx8Jbe
— Hampus (@Hampusk1989) March 21, 2021
All Salah needs to do is to be super fit and wise. He should be prepared to look after himself throughout the match. Having Ramos in mind during the game will lead to dire consequences as well as under performance. We have to beat Real Madrid. To do so will require a clear mind from every Liverpool for players.