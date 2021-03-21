Serie A giants eye surprise move for Liverpool defender – report

Napoli are reportedly interested in Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas, who only signed for the Reds nine months ago.

That’s according to Corriere dello Sport (via One Football), with the Italian outlet claiming the Serie A giants are confident of signing the Greek because of his limited first-team chances at Anfield.

While it’s true Tsimikas isn’t going to dislodge Andy Robertson, the situation hasn’t changed since last summer – Liverpool need a deputy for the Scot, and that man is Kostas.

One thing Corriere dello Sport neglect to mention is Tsimikas’ fitness problems this season, which have been a ley factor in his lack of playing time.

MORE: Liverpool XI v. Real Madrid in 2014 – where they are now

Robertson has been relentless this season – one of Liverpool’s best performers and playing seemingly every game of the thus far, with Kostas filling in only a handful of times.

While Napoli may be interested in the Greek, it’s unlikely Jurgen Klopp will give them a chance to sign Tsimikas, with the Reds needing to replace him if he left.

Transfermarkt value the full-back at just £7.2million. If the Italian outfit offer a figure around that, it’ll surely get laughed at by the chiefs at Anfield.