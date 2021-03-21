Unreal Harvey Elliott stat sets Liverpool starlet apart from every other youngster in England

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott, who is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers, is absolutely smashing it in the Championship this season.

The 17-year-old is posting numbers well ahead of his years, which is a great thing for both of his clubs – present and future.

With ten assists and five goals in 32 league games this season (his latest coming just last night, with a glorious free-kick), Elliott has been involved in more goals than any teenager in England top four leagues.

15 – No teenager across the top four tiers of English football has been involved in more league goals this season than @Rovers' Harvey Elliot (15 – 5 goals, 10 assists). Whizzkid. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 20, 2021

There is no doubt Liverpool landed a gem when Elliott signed from Fulham in 2019, and his loan deal with Blackburn is coming off with aplomb.

Earlier this year, it was revealed by The Athletic the Lancashire outfit was identified as an ideal club to send the teenager to at this point in his career.

One of the key reasons is Blackburn’s close proximity to Merseyside. Being just 40 miles up the road made the decision to sanction Elliott’s loan all that easier, as it enabled Liverpool’s staff to keep in touch with the teenager and meant he didn’t have to move house.

In regard to that, it’s nice to know those in power at Anfield are taking these types of things into consideration when loaning out a young player, ensuring he doesn’t feel cast out.