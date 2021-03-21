(Video) Champions League finalist has ‘accepted’ his Liverpool career is over

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who is currently on loan at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, has ‘accepted’ his time at Anfield has practically come to an end.

That’s according to German football expert Kevin Hatchard, who revealed this info when talking to the Echo about the 27-year-old’s ongoing season in the capital – see the video below.

It hasn’t been a fruitful loan deal for Karius, who has made just two league appearances for Union this season after a complicated two year spell in Turkey with Besiktas.

The goalkeeper’s last competitive appearance for Liverpool was in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

